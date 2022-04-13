1,500 Killed Russian Soldiers In City Morgues: Official In Ukraine's Dnipro

Ukraine War: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 on Vladimir Putin's authorisation.

An official in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, which has largely escaped fighting with invading forces, said Wednesday that the remains of more than 1,500 Russian soldiers were being kept in its morgues.

"Now there are more than 1,500 dead Russian soldiers in the morgues of Dnipro that no one wants to retrieve," Dnipro deputy mayor Mikhail Lysenko told reporters, adding he hoped "Russian mothers will be able to come and pick up their sons".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)