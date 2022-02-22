'Will Not Go Unanswered': US, France, Germany Slam Putin's Ukraine Move

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US, Russia and France vowed not to let up in their commitment to Ukraine.

The leaders of France, Germany and the United States on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise rebel-held areas in east Ukraine as independent, calling it a "clear breach" of the Minsk peace agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed that "this step will not go unanswered", the chancellery said in a statement published following their conversation.

The three Western allies also vowed not to let up in their commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Praising the restraint shown by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the latest developments, they added that they will "do everything in their powers to prevent a further escalation of the situation".

