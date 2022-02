A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv. (File)

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, the emergencies service said.

The service said it was "still determining how many people died." The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv, amid reports of several locations around the city coming under attack.

