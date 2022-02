Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Macron and Putin spoke for an hour during their second conversation. (File)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour late on Sunday evening in their second conversation of the day, the French presidency said.

The two leaders had already held a nearly two-hour-long phone conversation on Sunday as part of a series of discussions between heads of state to try to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine.

