'Nonsense': US Slams Russia For Calling Troops In Ukraine 'Peacekeepers'

US ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during emergency meeting of UN Security Council.

The US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday called it "nonsense" that Vladimir Putin claimed his troops ordered to eastern Ukraine would be peacekeepers.

"We know what they really are," said the US envoy, speaking at an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Her remarks followed those of Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for peacebuilding, who voiced "regret" that Russian troops were deployed into the two eastern separatist regions.

