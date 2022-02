NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had no intention to send forces. (File)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance had no intention to send forces into Ukraine after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour.

"We don't have NATO troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send NATO troops into Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a media conference after an emergency meeting of the alliance's ambassadors.

