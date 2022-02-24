Scenes From Ukraine: Traffic Jams, Rush At Bus Stops, Bomb Shelter Search

Russia-Ukraine crisis: People, some carrying suitcases, walk in a metro station in Kyiv.

Thousands of anxious residents were spotted trying to leave Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, as the country faces a Russian invasion. Many were seen heading towards railway stations and bus stops to get out of the war zone.

As air sirens blew in Kyiv, roads were choked with vehicles lining the highways and streets. From long queues on streets to rush at gas stations, people are leaving no stone unturned to get themselves out of the danger zone.

People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

An image showed a group of people, wearing masks and carrying only essential items, taking shelter inside a subway station in Kyiv.

Another group sat on the stairs, scrolling down their cell phones for news on the armed conflict.

Some walked around the subway looking for updates on their trains.

Cars drive towards the exit of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Another pic features a metro train coach packed with travellers carrying suitcases and bags, looking at others and their phones with worries written all over their faces.

People queue to a petrol station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Shortly after, loud explosions were heard in many areas in eastern Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, sit in a metro in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it has destroyed Ukraine's air bases and air defences with precision weapons. Ukraine claimed its forces have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter.

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk in a metro station in Kyiv.

This was followed by Russian ground forces, supported by tanks and other heavy equipment, reportedly crossing over into Ukraine from several fronts.

According to CNN, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law across the nation and urged people to remain calm in a video statement. "Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defence and security is working," the Ukrainian president said.