'All Must Exercise Restraint': China At UN Security Meeting On Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: China called for restraint by "all sides" at UN Security Council meeting.

China on Monday called for restraint by "all sides" to avoid further escalation in the Ukraine crisis, urging a diplomatic solution during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.

"All parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions. We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution," said Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN.

