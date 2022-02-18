Russia-Ukraine Conflict Would Be 'Catastrophic' If It Escalates: UN Chief

"There is no alternative to diplomacy," said the UN chief on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (File)

It would be "catastrophic" if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a war, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, which Moscow is not attending this year.

"With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe," Guterres said. If that happened, "it would be catastrophic," he warned. "There is no alternative to diplomacy."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)