Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The armed forces in Kyiv reported 66 exchanges of fire by 7:00 am.

Ukraine's armed forces and Moscow-backed rebels on Saturday accused each other of serious ceasefire breaches that have intensified fears of a Russian invasion of its western neighbour.

The armed forces in Kyiv reported 66 exchanges of fire by 7:00 am (0400 GMT) -- a particularly high number -- while the rebels in the separatist stronghold Donetsk called the situation "critical".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)