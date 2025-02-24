Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could End 'Within Weeks': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Ukraine war could end "within weeks" as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House over ending the conflict.

Macron sought to persuade Trump to stick by Kyiv, insisting that Ukraine "must be involved" in talks after the US president opened direct talks with Moscow over the war.

