Advertisement

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could End 'Within Weeks': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Ukraine war could end "within weeks" as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House over ending the conflict.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could End 'Within Weeks': Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Ukraine war could end "within weeks" as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House over ending the conflict.

Macron sought to persuade Trump to stick by Kyiv, insisting that Ukraine "must be involved" in talks after the US president opened direct talks with Moscow over the war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now