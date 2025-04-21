Donald Trump Hints Russia And Ukraine May Sign A "Deal" This Week

Russia and Ukraine may reach a truce deal "as early as this week", US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope of ending the war of more than three years. The American leader said that after the deal is finalised, rivals Moscow and Kyiv could do "big business" with Washington and "make a fortune."

"HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AND UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK. BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The short message signalled Trump's growing impatience with the diplomatic process of truce talks, which is prolonging his desired goal of seeking economic opportunity with both mineral-rich Ukraine and Russia.

America's Truce Deal

America's frustration was apparent last week when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to put pressure on Kyiv and Moscow to compromise, saying Washington would pause its efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine if progress isn't made in the coming days.

"So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks...If it is, we're in. If it's not, then we have other priorities to focus on," Rubio said on Thursday.

America's top diplomat said the US has presented a framework for a deal on how the war might be ended to the two warring sides.

Ukraine has shown inclinations towards agreeing to a comprehensive cease-fire if Russia is also on board. However, the Kremlin has been hesitant to accept the offer and has insisted that the "root causes" of the conflict be addressed.

Trump has warned of economic pressure on Russia if Moscow doesn't yield to his proposal, but so far, the US has not taken any concrete steps to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of violating an Easter truce. The 30-hour truce from Saturday, announced by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, had been meant to mark the religious holiday.

But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had carried out hundreds of front line attacks.