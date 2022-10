Britain is considered an "unfriendly" countries by Moscow. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment as UK prime minister because Britain is considered an "unfriendly" countries by Moscow, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"Britain currently belongs to the category of unfriendly countries. So no, a (congratulations) telegram was not sent," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)