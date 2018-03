Russia To Expel 60 US Diplomats, Close A US Consulate, Says Foreign Minister Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the US ambassador had been informed of "retaliatory measures".

The move comes in response to the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats by Washington. (File) Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday Moscow would expel 60 US diplomats and close its consulate in Saint Petersburg in a tit-for-tat expulsion over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal.



Lavrov said that the US ambassador had been informed of "retaliatory measures", saying that "they include the expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and our decision to withdraw permission for the functioning of the US consulate general in Saint Petersburg". Washington earlier ordered the expulsion of 60 diplomats and shut down the Russian consulate general in Seattle.



