Russia Tells Google To Restrict Ads It Says Contains Wrong Info On Deaths

Russia tells Google to restrict ads it says contain inaccurate information on casualties

Russia on Monday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to immediately restrict access to information posted as part of Google Ads that it said contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that the offending materials be removed and said it would block internet resources that publish such information.

Moscow has ramped up efforts to control the narrative playing out in news media and on tech platforms, as Russian missiles have rained down on Ukrainian cities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)