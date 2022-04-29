Russia Strikes On Kyiv Aimed At Humiliating UN: Ukraine's Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the visit of Antonio Guterres.

Russian strikes that hit a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv as the UN's secretary general was visiting on Thursday were an attempt "to humiliate" the global body, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five rockets. And this says a lot... about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents," Zelensky said, adding that it required "a correspondingly powerful reaction".

