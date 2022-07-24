Russia Strike On Ukraine's Odessa 'Casts Doubt' Over Grain Export Deal: US

Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed a deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis. (File)

The United States on Saturday condemned a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, saying it "casts serious doubt" on Russia's commitment to a deal with Ukraine to unblock grain exports.

"This attack casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia's commitment to yesterday's deal and undermines the work of the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

