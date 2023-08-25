Russia Stopped 42-Drone Attack On Crimea By Ukraine: Moscow

Moscow said on Friday its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea with 42 drones overnight.

"Nine UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea. 33 UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target," Russia's defence ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry did not say whether there had been any damage or casualties.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back.

On Thursday, Ukraine said its forces had flown the country's flag in Russian-annexed Crimea during a "special operation" to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

On Wednesday, Kyiv said it destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in the area, which it said inflicted a "painful blow" on enemy air defences.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-built Crimean bridge, which connects the peninsula to Russia.

The bridge has been closed due to multiple incidents including a massive explosion in October last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)