'Unacceptable': Russia Slams UK Reaction To Putin Critic Kara-Murza Verdict

Vladimir Kara-Murza was declared a "foreign agent" and has been sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Moscow on Monday slammed Britain's response to the 25-year prison sentence for Kremlin critic and British dual-national Vladimir Kara-Murza, following a closed-door trial in Moscow on charges that included treason.

"It's direct interference in the internal affairs of Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said, branding "unacceptable" remarks from the British ambassador to Moscow after London demanded Kara-Murza's immediate release.

