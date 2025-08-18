Advertisement

"Russia Should Not Be Rewarded For Its Participation In This War": Zelensky

Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe

"Putin will commit demonstrative killings to humiliate diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said. (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia should not be "rewarded" for its war, hours before high-stakes talks with US counterpart Donald Trump.

"Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said on social media, adding: "Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war."

