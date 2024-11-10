Russia Sees "Positive Signs" On Donald Trump's Position On Ukraine

The Kremlin said Sunday that it saw "positive signals" from US president-elect Donald Trump's position on Ukraine, while warning it was hard to predict how he would behave in office.

"The signals are positive. Trump during his election talked about how he perceives everything through deals, that he can make a deal that can lead to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with state media published Sunday.

But Peskov said it was hard to predict "to what extent he's going to stick to statements that he made on the campaign trail".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)