Russia Sees "Positive Signs" On Donald Trump's Position On Ukraine

Kremlin also said it was hard to predict "to what extent Donald Trump's going to stick to statements that he made on the campaign trail".

Russia warned it was hard to predict how Trump would behave in office.
Moscow:

The Kremlin said Sunday that it saw "positive signals" from US president-elect Donald Trump's position on Ukraine, while warning it was hard to predict how he would behave in office.

"The signals are positive. Trump during his election talked about how he perceives everything through deals, that he can make a deal that can lead to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with state media published Sunday.

But Peskov said it was hard to predict "to what extent he's going to stick to statements that he made on the campaign trail".

