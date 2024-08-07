Russia Says Ukraine Launched Missiles, Drones Shot Down Over Kursk Region

Five people were killed throughout the day and some 28 wounded

Ukraine lobbed missiles and drones at Russia's southwest region of Kursk overnight, the local governor said Wednesday, a day after pro-Kyiv forces crossed across the border with tanks and armoured vehicles.

"Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defence systems in the Kursk region", regional governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram social media channel, adding that three drones were also destroyed.

On Tuesday, Moscow's defence ministry said it had rushed its troops and aviation units to the border in Kursk after a morning raid by Ukrainian units -- the latest such attack in the conflict.

The incursion was carried out by some 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armoured vehicles, Russian authorities said.

Five people were killed throughout the day and some 28 wounded, Smirnov and local health authorities said.

Kursk sits just across from Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

Ukrainian drones also targeted residential buildings in the border regions of Voronezh and Belgorod, with damage but no casualties reported, local officials said on Wednesday.

Combatants from Ukraine have made several brief incursions into Russia since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, including by units of Russians fighting in support of Kyiv -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

