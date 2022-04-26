Russia Says Ukraine Bombed Its Village, Injured Civilians

Earlier, Ukraine said that Russian forces had shot down its two drones on Monday.

The governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine on Monday accused Kyiv of bombing one of its villages, injuring two civilians and damaging several houses.

"A village was targeted by shots... It is already clear that there are injured civilians," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

A man had hurt his hand and a woman had sustained a neck injury in the incident in the village of Zhuravlyovka, he said.

"Ambulances have already attended the scene. There are houses that have been partially destroyed."

Russia in recent weeks has accused Ukrainian forces of striking targets on Russian soil, including two villages in Belgorod and another in the region of Bryansk in April.

Also on Monday, the governor of the Kursk region near Ukraine said Russian forces had shot down two Ukrainian drones in the early hours of the morning.

