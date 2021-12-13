Russian Teen 'Blows Himself Up' At School: Interior Ministry

Russian teenager 'blew himself up' at school, interior ministry said. (Representational)

An 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox school "blew himself up" at a convent outside Moscow, injuring himself and at least one minor, the interior ministry said on Monday.

"An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up", the ministry said in a statement. A 15-year-old was also injured in the attack, which took place in the city of Serpukhov south of Moscow, the statement said.

