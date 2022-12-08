Russia Releases US Basketball Star Brittney Griner In Prisoner Swap: Report

USbasketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap. (File)

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in US custody, a US official said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Ms Griner, the official said, adding that she was in good spirits.

Joe Biden is to make remarks at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the White House said.

The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported.

