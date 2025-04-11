Woman Jailed In Russia Over $51 Aid To Ukraine, Freed In Prisoner Swap

A US-Russian national, detained for donating $51 (approx. Rs 4,400) to a charity supporting Ukraine, has been released by Moscow in a rare prisoner swap.

The release of Ksenia Karelina was confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on social media platform X. He wrote, "American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States.

"She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release," Mr Rubio said, adding, "Trump will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans."

American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States.



She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release. @POTUS will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 10, 2025

Ms Karelina, a resident of Los Angeles, was released as part of a deal between the two countries.

In return for her release, the US freed German-Russian national Arthur Petrov. He was accused of illegally exporting microelectronics to Russia, where they were used by companies connected to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The swap took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi.

A top Russian intelligence official and CIA director John Ratcliffe arranged the exchange. Mr Ratcliffe thanked the UAE for allowing the exchange and commended the CIA team's efforts.

Ms Karelina, a Beverly Hills beautician and former ballerina, donated $51 on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 22, 2022, according to Russian human rights advocates, BBC reported.

She was arrested by Russian officials on a visit to her family in Yekaterinburg. Russia's FSB security agency accused her of funding a Ukrainian group that supplies weapons to the Ukrainian military.

She pleaded guilty last August and received a 12-year prison sentence.

President Trump said that Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White requested Ms Karelina's release during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

He said, "Dana White called me, and he said it's the friend or the relationship of one of the fighters, UFC or one of the fighters, and Dana is an incredible guy, and we spoke to President Putin about it, and they made a deal."

According to Russian news agency TASS, President Vladimir Putin also apologised to Ms Karelina.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ms Karelina's parents thanked Mr Trump and Mr Putin for their daughter's release. Her father said, "I guess that deal must have involved them both. We are beside ourselves with happiness."