Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine

Russia has never and will never discuss the topic of exchanging its territory, said Kremlin spokesman.

Moscow:

Russia on Wednesday rejected swapping occupied territory with Kyiv in any peace deal, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky floated the idea.

"This is impossible. Russia has never and will never discuss the topic of exchanging its territory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, ruling out Zelensky's idea of a swap involving Ukrainian-held parts of Russia's western Kursk region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

