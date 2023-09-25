Russia Puts President Of International Criminal Court On Its Wanted List

The International Criminal Court is seeking the arrest of President Vladimir Putin. (File)

Russia said Monday it had placed Piotr Hofmanski, the president of the International Criminal Court, which is seeking the arrest of President Vladimir Putin, on its wanted list.

"Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," said a notice in the Russian interior ministry database.

The ministry did not provide details of the allegations against Piotr Hofmanski.

In March the Hague-based court announced an arrest warrant for Valdimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

The ICC also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, on similar charges.

Russia has earlier issued arrest warrants for ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, insists the warrant against President Putin is "void".

In September, the ICC opened a field office in Ukraine, as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for Moscow's offensive in the Western-backed country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)