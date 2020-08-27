Russia Asks Germany For "Poisoned" Kremlin-Critic Alexei Navalny's Medical Files

The prosecutor-general's office said it had sent a request to Germany for "documents on medical data and investigations by German specialists" into Navalny's state of health.

Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny was airlifted out of Russia to Germany on Saturday (File)

Moscow:

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked German medics to provide medical files on opposition leader Alexei Navalny after the Berlin clinic treating him said tests indicated he was poisoned.

The prosecutor-general's Office said it had sent a request to German state authorities for "documents on medical data and investigations by German specialists" into Navalny's state of health since he was airlifted out of Russia on Saturday.

