Russia Asks Germany For 'Poisoned' Kremlin-Critic Alexei Navalny's Medical Files

Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny was airlifted out of Russia to Germany on Saturday (File)

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked German medics to provide medical files on opposition leader Alexei Navalny after the Berlin clinic treating him said tests indicated he was poisoned.

The prosecutor-general's Office said it had sent a request to German state authorities for "documents on medical data and investigations by German specialists" into Navalny's state of health since he was airlifted out of Russia on Saturday.

