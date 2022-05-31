Jailed Russia Critic Alexei Navalny Says New Case Opened Against Him

In a post on Instagram, Alexei Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities.

Jailed Russia Critic Alexei Navalny Says New Case Opened Against Him

Alexei Navalny received a nine-year sentence in March for fraud and contempt of court.

Moscow:

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been charged in a new criminal case and faced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities.

The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.