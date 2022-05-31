Jailed Russia Critic Alexei Navalny Says New Case Opened Against Him

Alexei Navalny received a nine-year sentence in March for fraud and contempt of court.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been charged in a new criminal case and faced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities.

The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.

