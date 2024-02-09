Putin Says Russia Has No Interest In Invading Poland, Latvia

Putin made the comments during a two-hour conversation with US television host Tucker Carlson.

President Vladimir Putin said it was "out of the question" for Russia to invade Poland or Latvia, telling US talk show host Tucker Carlson in an interview posted Thursday: "We simply don't have any interest" in expanding the war in Ukraine.

"Can you imagine a scenario where you send Russian troops to Poland?" Carlson asked in the interview.

"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia," Putin responded, adding: "We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest... It is absolutely out of the question."

