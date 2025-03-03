Russia Permanently Bans Japan's Foreign Minister, 8 Others From Entering Country

Russia has permanently banned nine Japanese citizens from entering the country, according to a list published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The ministry said that the decision was made in response to Japan's sanctions against Russia related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The list includes Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, the president and representative director of carmaker Isuzu Shinsuke Minami, and Shohei Hara, senior vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In late July 2024 Russia took similar measures against another 13 Japanese nationals, including the chairman of another carmaker, Toyota Motor. Tokyo has protested against that decision.

Entry bans for foreigners are a common measure employed by Moscow in retaliation for sanctions or other opposition against Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Similar lists exist for several countries, including the US and Canada and include hundreds of people.

