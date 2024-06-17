Russia, North Korea To Sign 'Important Documents' During Putin's Visit: Report

Putin has scaled down trips abroad since launching the Ukraine offensive. (File)

Russia and North Korea will sign several "important documents" during President Vladimir Putin's visit this week, including a possible strategic partnership treaty, Russian news agencies reported Monday, citing a Kremlin aide.

Putin is set to travel to the reclusive state on Tuesday, amid Western fears the two countries plan to expand their military co-operation as Moscow wages its offensive in Ukraine.

"Several documents will be signed", among which will be "important, highly significant documents", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by state-run Russian news agencies.

This may include a "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty" which will outline future co-operation and deal with "security issues", he was quoted as saying.

Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will also speak to the media during the visit, he added.

Western countries, South Korea and Kyiv have accused Pyongyang of sending weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine, in violation of United Nations sanctions on North Korea.

Washington and Seoul say Russia has in return provided Pyongyang with technical help for its satellite programme and sent aid to the food-strapped state.

The visit, Putin's first to the country since 2000, comes nine months after the Russian leader hosted Kim on a rare foreign trip to the Russian Far East.

Putin has scaled down trips abroad since launching the Ukraine offensive, but has paid high-profile visits to key allies like China and Iran as Moscow seeks a united front against the West.

