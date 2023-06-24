Putin Acknowledges 'Difficult' Situation, Warns Mercenary Group: 5 Quotes

"There will be decisive measures taken on stabilising the situation in Rostov-on-Don, it remains difficult and the work of civil and military authorities in fact is being blocked."

"Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood and to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia and to our people. This battle, when the fate of our people is being decided, requires the unification of all forces and unity."

"This is a stab in a back to our country, to our nation. What we have been faced with is exactly betrayal. Extravagant ambitions and personal interests led to treason."

"All those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people."