Russia Hits Ukraine Capital Kyiv With Long-Range Weapons After Flagship Sunk: 10 Facts

Russia destroyed the production buildings of an armoured vehicle plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Russia's defence ministry said they had used "high-precision long-range" weapons to hit facilities at an armaments plant in Kyiv.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were still determining whether anyone had been killed or injured in the attack.

Ukraine's military said Russian warplanes that took off from Belarus had also fired missiles at the Lviv region near the Polish border, where four cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defences.

Russia said it also struck a military vehicle repair factory in Mykolaiv, a city close to the southern front.

Russia has warned the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the West continues its "irresponsible militarization of Ukraine".

Russia today announced a ban on the entry of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other UK officials. The move comes a day after imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN yesterday that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war and another 10,000 have been injured.

More than five million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations says.