Russia Exits List Of Biggest US Government Debt Holders

Among the top 33 countries, China and Japan by far the leaders with more than $1 trillion each, according to the data, which was released Tuesday.

World | | Updated: July 19, 2018 04:38 IST
In May, Russia held $14.9 billion worth of Treasury notes and was no longer among the top 33 countries.

New York: 

Russia has exited the list of the biggest foreign holders of US government debt, according to Treasury Department data released this week.

In May, Russia held $14.9 billion worth of Treasury notes and was no longer among the top 33 countries, according the data.

That's well below the $48.7 billion held by Russia in April, which made the country the 22nd biggest holder of US notes. In April, Moscow held $96 billion in US debt, placing 16th on the list.

"The Treasury market is the deepest and most liquid in the world, and demand remains robust," a Treasury spokesman said. "We do not comment on individual investors or investments."

