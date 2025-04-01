Russia Dismiss Claims Of Blood-Coughing 'Mystery Virus', Cite Common Respiratory Infections

Russian authorities have dismissed growing speculation over reports of an unidentified virus that causes patients to cough up blood and suffer from prolonged high fever, saying no new pathogens have been detected, Newsweek reported.

Reports of a mysterious respiratory illness, initially circulated by the Telegram channel SHOT and later amplified by local media, described patients experiencing severe symptoms while testing negative for influenza and COVID-19.

Russian health officials now attribute these cases to common respiratory infections, including Mycoplasma pneumonia. In a statement, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's public health watchdog, asserted that there is "no evidence of a new or unidentified virus circulating in the Russian Federation."

The rapid spread of such rumours highlights an ongoing challenge for health authorities in Russia and globally. The claims emerged against the backdrop of lingering public anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic, where early miscommunication and underreporting led to delays in containment efforts.

Moscow authorities acted swiftly to investigate and dispel the reports. However, public distrust in Russian institutions remains high, particularly regarding transparency in health matters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, scepticism extended to the Russian-made vaccine, with a 2020 survey showing that 52% of 3,000 medics were unwilling to take it.

The first reports of an "unknown virus" appeared on March 29 via SHOT, a Telegram news channel with alleged ties to federal agencies. It claimed that patients in multiple Russian cities were experiencing persistent high fevers, and severe coughing- sometimes with blood and body aches, despite negative tests for influenza A, B, and SARS-CoV-2.

A woman identified as Alexandra told SHOT that by the fifth day of her illness, she began coughing up blood. "Even after a week of taking antibiotics, the coughing fits didn't stop," she said. She was later diagnosed with Mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterial infection that mimics flu and pneumonia symptoms.

Several other cases reported by SHOT described similar symptoms, body aches, high fever, and a persistent cough. Doctors reportedly listed the diagnosis as "acute upper respiratory tract infection of unspecified origin" and advised patients to seek emergency care if symptoms worsened.

Mainstream Russian media, including Lenta.ru and Newizv.ru, picked up the reports, reiterating the claims while noting the lack of official confirmation from health authorities.

Users on Telegram channels such as Moscow Live also shared their experiences, with one writing, "It's a nightmare- my ribs hurt from coughing, I can't eat, and even the medications make me sick."

Another user said, "The cough has lasted over a month, and the fever stayed for nearly three weeks. I got over COVID much easier."

Despite the public concern, Rospotrebnadzor reiterated on Monday that the situation remains "stable and completely controlled."

