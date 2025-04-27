Russia Detains Ukrainian Man As Suspect In Car Bomb Attack That Killed General

Russia detained a man suspected of killing a Russian general in a car blast outside Moscow on Ukraine's orders, the FSB secret service said on Saturday.

Moscow had previously accused Kyiv of being behind the blast on Friday which killed senior Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff.

"Ukrainian special services agent Ignat Kuzin, born in 1983, a resident of Ukraine, who planted explosives in a Volkswagen Golf in the city of Balashikha in the Moscow region, killing Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, was detained," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the FSB, Kuzin had rigged the car with a homemade explosive device, which he took from a Ukrainian secret service stash in the Moscow region, and the bomb was then detonated remotely from Ukraine.

A video released by the FSB showed Kuzin apparently confessing, as well as his arrest on a forest road and the bomb's components.

A Ukrainian from Sumy, Ignat Kuzin, accused of blowing up the General Staff of the Russian Ministry of Defense Moskalik in Balashikha, was detained by security forces.



On April 25, at 10:40 a.m., when Yaroslav Moskalik was passing by the car, the mine was activated remotely. The… pic.twitter.com/0BfTm9wGPW — F̳̿͟͞l̳̿͟͞i̳̿͟͞c̳̿͟͞k̳̿͟͞ (@Flick1_) April 26, 2025

The suspect, who could face a life sentence on terrorism charges, appeared alone on the video but it was unclear whether he was speaking under duress.

Kyiv has not commented on the blast, which bore the hallmarks of previous attacks on military figures and high-profile backers of the Kremlin's offensive over the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)