A grain depot is destroyed and 4 port employees are injured.

Russia's overnight drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa destroyed a grains depot and injured four port employees, Ukraine's southern military command said on social media on Monday.

Based on preliminary information, three drones were destroyed in the attacks, the command said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

