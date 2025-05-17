Russia, China Sign Agreement To Build Nuclear Power Station On Moon

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. China and Russia have signed a memorandum to build a lunar power station. The automated nuclear power station aims for completion by 2035. It will be part of the proposed International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

China and Russia have signed a memorandum of cooperation to build an automated nuclear power station on the Moon by 2035. Russia's space agency Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed the document earlier this month, with the power station expected to be part of the proposed International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

"The station will conduct fundamental space research and test technology for long-term uncrewed operations of the ILRS, with the prospect of a human being's presence on the Moon," Roscosmos wrote in a May 8 announcement following the signing of the memorandum.

First announced in 2017, ILRS includes involvement from countries such as Venezuela, Belarus, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Egypt, Nicaragua, Thailand, Serbia, Pakistan, Senegal and Kazakhstan.

The IRLS is expected to be located within 100 kilometres of the lunar south pole and feature long-term autonomous operations and short-term human missions.

"The station will conduct fundamental space research and test technology for long-term uncrewed operations of the ILRS, with the prospect of a human being's presence on the Moon," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Also Read | What Happens When AI Systems Are Left Alone? They Build Societies, Study Shows

Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos, last year stated that apart from the Chinese-Russian reactor, a nuclear-powered cargo spaceship was also under development. He said all the technical questions concerning the project had been solved, apart from finding a solution on how to cool the nuclear reactor.

"We are indeed working on a space tugboat. This huge, cyclopean structure that would be able, thanks to a nuclear reactor and a high-power turbines...to transport large cargoes from one orbit to another, collect space debris and engage in many other applications," Mr Borisov said.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of NASA revealing a 2026 budget proposal that would axe the agency's plans for an orbital lunar base, dubbed Gateway and slated for launch in 2027. NASA's over-budget Space Launch System (SLS), a gigantic rocket built by Boeing and Northrop Grumman for the Artemis programme, could also cancelled after its third mission.