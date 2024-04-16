Russia But Not Putin Invited To French D-Day Landings Anniversary Event

Russia will however be invited... to honour the sacrifice of Soviets, organiser said.

Russia but not President Vladimir Putin will be invited to the French ceremony in June to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings during World War II, organisers said Tuesday.

"In view of the circumstances, President Putin will not be invited," the Liberation Mission organising committee said, referring to Russia's "war of aggression" in Ukraine.

"Russia will however be invited... to honour the importance of the commitment and sacrifices of the Soviet peoples, as well as its contribution to the 1945 victory."

