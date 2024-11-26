Russia Bans Entry To Senior UK Government Ministers

Russia on Tuesday banned a string of Britain's cabinet ministers from entering the country in response to what it called London's "Russophobic" policies.

Among those it was targeting included Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, interior minister Yvette Cooper and more than a dozen other senior politicians in the new Labour government.



