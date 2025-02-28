Russia Appoints New Ambassador To US, Fills Vacant Post After A Year

Russia on Friday named career diplomat Alexander Darchiev as the new ambassador to the United States, filling a role vacant since last year in another sign of easing tensions.

US President Donald Trump has sought to restore ruptured ties with Moscow since taking office, reaching out to President Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks for the first time since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

Putin withdrew his former envoy to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, last October but had not named a replacement amid abysmal bilateral relations over the Ukraine conflict.

"The American side handed over an official note of agreement on (Darchiev's) appointment," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Darchiev has worked in various Russian diplomatic roles since 1992, most recently as director of the Russian foreign ministry's North American department.

"His departure for his place of service in Washington is expected in the near future," the ministry added.

The announcement came after the two sides held fresh talks in Istanbul on Thursday aimed at resolving diplomatic issues, after both sides expelled embassy staff from the other country under US President Joe Biden's administration.

