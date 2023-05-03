Russia Claims Ukraine Attempted Putin Assassination, 2 Drones Shot Down

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building.

Russia today accused Ukraine of attempting to kill President Vladimir Putin. It claimed it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine. "The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," it said.

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building, it said, adding it considered the alleged attack "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

An unverified video circulating on Russian social media including the channel of the military news outlet Zvezda showed pale smoke rising behind the main Kremlin Palace in the walled citadel after the purported incident.

Moscow's mayor has announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital, just as the news of drones targeting Putin surfaced.

In a statement, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from "government authorities". He added that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights that could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that the May 9 Victory Day parade would go ahead in Moscow despite the incident, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Victory Day is a key anniversary for Putin, who often evokes the spirit and sacrifice that helped the Soviet Union repel Hitler's Nazis at a cost of some 27 million lives to boost patriotic sentiment.

Earlier, the Kremlin said the Russian security services are working to ensure that Moscow's annual Victory Day parade across Red Square on May 9 can go ahead safely despite the risk of a threat from Ukraine.

Russian energy, logistics and military facilities have been hit in drone and other attacks since Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Kyiv has not taken official responsibility for such attacks, but has often made cryptic or sarcastic comments welcoming them as it resists what it calls a Russian war of conquest.