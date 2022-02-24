Russia Acting Like 'Nazi Germany': Ukraine President On Moscow's Invasion

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to "go out" and "protest against this war".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday compared Russia's invasion of his country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way, like Nazi Germany did during World War II," the Ukrainian president said in an online briefing, during which he called on Ukrainians to "go out" and "protest against this war".

