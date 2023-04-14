Rupert Murdoch Sent 11-Word Email To End Marriage With Jerry Hall

Mr Murdoch got married to Ms Hall in March 2016.

Rupert Murdoch, the Australian-born media mogul divorced his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, in an 11-word email, telling her "We certainly had some good times, but I have much to do", according to a report in The Guardian.

After six years of marriage, the 92-year-old and his fourth wife came to a divorce agreement in August 2022. Ms Hall was waiting for her husband at their Oxfordshire estate when she got the surprise email.

As per the outlet, the email stated, "Jerry, sadly I've decided to call an end to our marriage." He added a footnote and said, "We certainly had some good times, but I have much to do ... My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately."

Details of the couple's final days were disclosed by Vanity Fair in a new article on relationships and power conflicts in the Murdoch family. In the article, it was revealed by friends of Ms Hall that she was left "devastated, mad and humiliated" after taking care of Mr Murdoch through a series of health scares and isolating with him throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the article, Ms Hall claimed that "Rupert and I never fought" apart from trivial arguments over political matters. She also told her friends that she was given 30 days to leave the couple's Bel Air mansion. Ms Hall added that she needed to produce invoices to indicate that the things she was removing were hers.

Mr Murdoch was spotted vacationing in Barbados with Ann Lesley Smith, whom he had proposed to on March 17 in New York City, months after his divorce from Ms Hall was finalised. However, a few days ago, the couple abruptly called off their engagement.

Mr Murdoch has six children from his first three marriages. He was married to Ms Hall for six years. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967.

According to Forbes, the Chairman and CEO of News Corp. is believed to have a fortune of around $17 billion. His empire includes Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and a string of other media assets around the world.