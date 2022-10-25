'Roshni Ka Tyohaar': UAE President Shares Diwali Wishes In Hindi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared Diwali wishes in three languages (File)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday wished peace, and prosperity to people celebrating Diwali, in three languages including Hindi.

"Congratulations to all of those in the UAE and around the world celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, and may the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and happiness for you and your families," UAE President tweeted.

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और दुनिया भर के उन सभी लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, जो रोशनी का त्योहार दिवाली मना रहे हैं। आने वाला वर्ष आपके और आपके परिवारों के लिए शांति, समृद्धि और खुशियों लाए। — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 24, 2022

Besides the UAE President, several other world leaders and heads of state extended Diwali greetings.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted: "My best wishes to everyone celebrating #Diwali. May this celebration bring light, joy and prosperity."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese explained how the celebration of "Deepavali" is a testament to the strong and successful multicultural nation that modern Australia represents. "It's a demonstration of how our nation is built on the traditions, beliefs, and experiences of people from around the world," he said.

White House hosted the biggest Diwali reception ever on Monday which was attended by several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

"We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," US President Joe Biden said during the White House reception.

Wishing a happy Diwali to more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating this festival of lights, Biden thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.

US vice-president Kamala Harris also delivered remarks from the White House on the occasion of Diwali celebrations. She said, "White House is the people's house and together our president and first lady have made this place where every American can celebrate their honour and tradition."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)