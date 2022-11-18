Ron DeSantis: 5 Points On Donald Trump's Likely Challenger In US Presidential Race

Born on September 14, 1978, DeSantis briefly worked as a teacher at a prep school before studying law at Harvard University, as per Encyclopaedia Britannica. DeSantis joined the US Navy in 2004 and his service included a stint at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay.

He entered politics in 2012 after winning a seat in the House of Representatives. In 2017, when Donald Trump became the US President, DeSantis was among his most vocal supporters.

But five years later, the tables seem to have turned. The right wing media in the US, which so far supported Trump, is now saying that the Florida Governor is the "DeFUTURE'.

Mr Trump knows that DeSantis is the biggest threat that he faces today in his road to the White House, which is why he mockingly called him "Ron DeSanctimonious". DeSantis has so far not announced any intention to run for US President in 2024. But opinion polls show he is in a tight race with Mr Trump nationally, according to the BBC.