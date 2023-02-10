Romania Denies Russian Missiles Crossed Airspace On Way To Ukraine: Report

Romania on Friday denied Russian missiles flew over the country. (Representational)

Romania on Friday denied Russian missiles flew over the country, rejecting Kyiv's claims that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of the NATO-member on their way to Ukraine.

Romania detected an "aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a ship of the Russian Federation" but "at no point did it intersect with Romania's airspace," its ministry of defence said.

