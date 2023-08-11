'Roles Are Clear': Linda Yaccarino Says She Has 'Autonomy' To Run X Under Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X.

Linda Yaccarino, the Chief Executive Officer of X, formerly Twitter, has stated that she has the "autonomy" to run the company under Elon Musk. In an interview with CNBC, she added that their "roles are very clear" and advertisers should be comfortable to return to the social media platform. "Elon is working on accelerating the rebrand and working on the future. And I'm responsible for the rest. Running the company, from partnerships to legal to sales to finance," she told the outlet.

Ms Yaccarino asserted that X is focused on turning into an "everything app" that would include payment processing and video calls without the need for a phone number. Not only this, she provided a timeline of "experiences and evolution" initiated by the platform under Mr Musk's leadership. She cited examples of long-form video, articles, subscriptions and creator earnings.

She also spoke about the company's decision to let go off Twitter branding completely. "Elon has been talking about X, the everything app, for a very long time," Ms Yaccarino said in the interview. "Even when we announced that I was joining the company, I was joining the company to partner with Elon to transform Twitter into X, the everything app," she continued.

The CEO believes that rebranding to X is a "liberation" from the previous name. "A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset and thinking. And to reimagine how everyone, how everyone on Spaces who's listening, everybody who's watching around the world. It's going to change how we congregate, how we entertain, how we transact all in one platform," she told the outlet.

Ms Yaccarino said, "If you stay Twitter, or you stay whatever your previous brand is, change tends to be only incremental. And you get graded by a legacy report card. And at X we think about what's possible. Not the incremental change of what can't be done."

Linda Yaccarino was a former NBCUniversal executive, who formally joined as the company's CEO in June. She had earlier said that she has been inspired by owner Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.